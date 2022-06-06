Castleford Roman Festival is back for a day of history-fuelled family fun

The festival, which will be held on Saturday, June 18, is an annual celebration of the historical links and heritage that Castleford has with Roman Britain.

It’s an opportunity for people to discover, or rediscover, the history beneath the streets of Castleford whilst enjoying fun and family friendly activities based around the Roman theme.

Visitors can explore a Roman-themed market with demonstrations and activities such as Roman toy making, science experiments and pottery throwing.

There will be an opportunity to dig up the past, literally, and learn more about archaeology.

The Artificial Dig, run by Pontefract’s Young Archaeologists Club, will give children the chance to dress up as an archaeologist, dig for artefacts, and learn about the tools and benefits of archaeology.

History buffs can find out more about the town’s rich history thanks to the Roman Castleford Trail guided tour.

Artefacts that have already been found from the Roman era can be seen at Castleford Library and Museum which will be open during the festival and hosting activities including trails, workshops, and the opportunity to handle real objects from the Roman era.

Pavement street art will come to life in real time, with a Roman themed motif in a mosaic style.

The indoor market will host a dress-up photo booth and there will be street entertainment to keep everyone busy with story tellers and centurion walkabouts, involving children in fun Roman drills and activities.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “I am so excited to see the return of the Roman Festival in its full glory.

“Now we are out of lockdown restrictions, we can offer visitors a complete experience with a range of outdoor and indoor activities celebrating Castleford’s Roman heritage.

“There will be plenty of free entertainment on the day for young and old so please remember to make a note in your diary and come along.”