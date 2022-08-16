Castleford schoolgirl surprised with meeting her favourite cricketer in Headingley

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie Dwyer, winner of The Hundred's Every Block Counts competition, meeting Northern Superchargers women's player Laura Wolvaardt.

It was part of her prize for winning a Minecraft competition with The Hundred.

It was the first ever sporting stadium brought to life on the gaming platform through a kids competition.

The virtual world was launched to celebrate the one month countdown to this year's blockbuster summer sporting and entertainment event, The Hundred, which kicked off on August 3.

Rosie Dwyer meeting Laura Wolvaardt, Northern Superchargers women's player.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ten-year-old’s design included epic disco lights around the edge of the stadium that were included in the final build for kids across the world to explore.

The youngster was surprised with a meeting with her favourite cricketer, Laura Wolvaardt, in Headingley over the weekend as well as being given a signed team shirt as part of her prize.

Rosie said: “I'm still in shock! To meet Laura and receive a Northern Superchargers shirt signed by the whole women's team was incredible - a moment I'll never forget.

"I still can't believe that she came to find me in the crowd. I've loved watching the competition this year with my family, there's just so much action and entertainment!

Rosie Dwyer with a signed shirt from the Northern Superchargers women's team.

"I hope the Superchargers can turn it around and both teams make the final - I'll be cheering them on as we are going to all the home and away games!”

In its second year, The Hundred is a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men's and eight women's teams from across England and Wales.