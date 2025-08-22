Castleford teacher sets up snooker school

A teacher from Castleford has set up a snooker school to unite underrepresented groups in the sport.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Tollerfield started playing snooker when he was six at a pub his parents ran in Sheffield.

It became a lifelong passion and he is looking to pass on his knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “In the mid 90s all the kids had Playstations and Tamagotchis. I had a snooker table.

Adam Tollerfield has set up a snooker school.

"I just carried on playing, I loved the sport, I never quite made it as a professional, but I played with young players who are professional now.”

Adam had worked as a chef for 20 years and now teaches catering at York College.

His work included a Michelin star restaurant in his native Sheffield before restaurants in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has since moved to West Yorkshire with his wife, who is from Castleford.

Adam retrained to teach following the pandemic and decided to combine the two passions.

He said: “I figured I wanted to teach what I want to teach and I love snooker so let's do that

“The ability range in snooker is massive so my aim is to get as many people as possible playing snooker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My core principles to get anyone from a disadvantaged background, who is economically changed or has special needs or a disability – to get the communities together and hitting balls around the table.”

"Even if someone might not be massively into cue sports we've all played a bit on holiday or with the lads.”

Adam completed his snooker coaches badges ahead of setting up the programme.

His youngest student is 10 and he also coaches a 53-year-old man with spina bifida who uses a wheelchair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam said: "It shows you how accessible cue sports are, if there's someone who uses a wheelchair is able to play.

“Generally snooker is one of the most accessible sports in the world and that's what Snooker School is here to do.”

He is able to travel anywhere there is a snooker table to give lessons but has largely worked at Pontefract Cue Club, Carleton Grange Community Centre, and Swillington Sports and Social Club.

Contact The Snooker School on Facebook to enquire about lessons.