The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract has announced a new four-year extension of its partnership with Castleford Tigers RLFC.

The partnership continues a longstanding connection between the hospice and the rugby league side, stretching back to 2008.

During this time, Castleford Tigers have helped to raise over £36,000 for the hospice with the new extension taking the partnership up to 20 years of working together.

Castleford Tigers have provided immense support for the hospice in the partnership over the years, including the players, backroom staff, and corporate partners taking part in many fundraising events.

In March, it was announced that the hospice’s commercial catering company, The Caring Kitchen, would provide players’ meals and matchday hospitality for Castleford Tigers’ home matches throughout the season.

The club’s players and staff members have also often visited the hospice’s patients. In April, four players visited for an Easter egg decorating competition, delighting patients by presenting them with their creative efforts.

Laura Kirk, the Commercial Director at Castleford Tigers, said: “It’s a pleasure to continue our longstanding partnership with The Prince of Wales Hospice for a further four years, taking the relationship up to a fantastic 20 years.

“It’s important to us that we work closely with our local community, and the work of the hospice plays a key part in that. We work with them across the club in many ways with the addition this year of The Caring Kitchen, who provide the food and service in our hospitality experience.

"This has been an invaluable addition to our corporate offering, and the feedback we have had has been remarkable.”

Sharon Batty, the Director of Income Generation & Marketing at the hospice, said: "Everyone at Castleford Tigers has always been extremely generous with their time and effort to support the hospice, so we feel very lucky to have them as partners.

“The partnership is also brilliant for our mission to serve the communities in the Five Towns area of Wakefield district. The club have been excellent in helping to spread the word about our hospice and services, allowing us to have free branding opportunities in the ground and in their publications.