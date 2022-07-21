Castleford welder travelling to Ukraine to help 'the nicest people' he's ever met

Joshua Pescod, along with his partner, Lauren Schofield are busy collecting donations to be taken, by Joshua, to the war-hit country on August 25.

Joshua, 26, who is originally from Newcastle, said: "I have visited Ukraine a couple of times in the last three years and instantly fell in love with the country.

"The people are the nicest I've ever met.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Pescod will be travelling to Ukraine on August 25.

"After seeing what is happening across the Ukraine, I wanted to volunteer to collect and deliver aid to the aid distribution centres near the Poland-Ukraine border."

On August 25, Joshua hopes to travel to Lviv with good friend Charlie Frear, but if it's deemed unsafe, they will travel to the Przemysl Distribution Centre and Medyka-Shehyni,.

And they hope to have plenty of donated goods to distribute to Ukrainian people in need.

They will also be visiting some animal shelters.

The funds will be used to purchase any necessary items, including - but not limited to - sanitation products (children's hygiene and feminine hygiene), medical items such as first aid kits, wound dressing materials, painkillers, cold/flu treatments, vitamins, antiseptic, children's medicine, canned food, cereal bars, baby food products, dry food, drinks products such as tea, coffee, oral care, blankets, hand and feet warmers, children's activities, animal food, animal medication, clothing.

"Donations will also contribute to travel costs such as fuel, tolls, and tickets," Joshua said.

"Any donations, either small or large, would be greatly appreciated."

Partner Lauren said Joshua was really emotional when he saw the devastation the war has, and still is, causing, the country he loves.

"He loves the country and the people. He's an avid traveller and Ukraine is by far his favourite place.

"When he saw the devastation the war has caused it really impacted him emotionally, and he wanted to do something to help.

"We have been monitoring the situation by following on social media, the news, journalists in Ukraine and public figures, and came across aid groups where people are asking for specific aid whether it be maternity and baby aid, medical, food and drink, military or something else.

"We decided we would fundraise money to purchase items that are needed and also ask for donations."

To donate to the cause, visit Joshua's Gofundme page here.

If you're able to donate products, there is a Facebook page, on which updates are posted on donations so far and will follow Joshua's journey at each aid site.