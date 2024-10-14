Castleford Xscape prepares to bid farewell to iconic 'Cas Vegas' cactus lift after 21 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and customers at Xscape Yorkshire are preparing to say goodbye to the iconic cactus lift which has stood in the popular centre for 21 years.

Development work, which include access improvements, means that the ‘Cas Vegas cactus’ will be removed this month.Since opening in 2003, Xscape’s 12-metre cactus-

shaped lift has served hundreds of thousands of visitors, quickly becoming a famous landmark in the region.

The removal will make way for a new state-of-the-art lift , work on which is due to be completed mid-December.

Visitors will be able to access another lift during the redevelopment period.

Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape Yorkshire said: “Our cactus-shaped lift has been a much-loved landmark amongst Castleford locals and visitors from further afield since we first opened our doors in 2003.

“As well as allowing customers easy access to the upper levels, the ‘Cas Vegas cactus’ has provided a common meeting point in the centre and has been the backdrop to countless photo opportunities over the years.

“As the countdown to saying goodbye begins, we’d love to see guests share their cactus photos on social media – it's been seen in birthday party pictures, anniversaries, work events, hen and stag dos, and even marriage proposals.

"And to settle the debate about whether it’s a cactus or a gherkin once and for all, it’s definitely a cactus – in its early days it had cactus spikes!”

During the removal of the lift and cactus shell, customers are advised to use the escalators located within the foyer of Xscape - a service lift will also be in operation.