Castleford's Junction 32 unveils fully landscaped outlet including new baby changing facilities

To provide visitors with a green, vibrant and relaxing shopping experience, Junction 32’s two squares have been fully re-landscaped.

Over 2,800 additional plants have been added, including 45 different varieties of shrubs, bulbs and herbaceous plants.

New pathways have also been installed along with a wider paved area and contemporary lighting surrounding the squares.

One hundred new comfortable seats have been added throughout the outlet, providing additional social and relaxation spots for people to meet and catch up with friends and family, or just to relax during their visit.

Indoors, it has refreshed its public facilities including a new baby changing room, along with updating its public and accessible toilets, incorporating a modern design with a heritage feel.

The newly refurbished facilities have been awarded platinum status at the annual Loo of the Year 2022 Awards as a result of its improved use of space, with wider cubicles and full height doors for privacy, non-slip floors, as well as mirrored LED lighting in the female facilities.

The toilet facilities have also been updated with sustainability in mind and have been adapted to use significantly less water.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We aim to provide the best guest experience we can, and our newly redeveloped landscaped areas and public spaces provide our visitors with a much-improved guest journey and a more premium look and feel to the centre.

“The redevelopment of the two squares has brought the outlet’s landscape to life, giving guests the chance to relax, eat or simply enjoy the surroundings while they’re here. The work has also improved the floorspace layout thereby giving our brand partners a more vibrant retail environment.

“Our award-winning public facilities are also a testament to our team’s desire to provide shoppers with the very best experience whenever they visit the centre, whilst the introduction of a significant water-saving element is good news for the environment too.”

For more information, visit https://junction32.com/.

