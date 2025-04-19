Castleford’s £24m regeneration schemes delayed as deadline extended

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major work to transform Castleford looks set to be delayed after a deadline to complete regeneration projects has been extended.

Wakefield Council secured £24m of government funding for the town centre in 2019.

It is hoped the revamp will increase visitor numbers and involves creating two of Yorkshire’s ‘premier public spaces’.

The former Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities set a March 2026 deadline for completing the work when the Town Deal grant was awarded.

A report to councillors said: “This deadline has been extended to March 2027, subject to projects being able to demonstrate contractual commitment by March 2026.”

Regeneration plans include the Castleford Riverside Project, where the historic Queen’s Mill is being restored.

The scheme also aims to bring the former Ship Inn back into use as a food and drink venue as well creating new parks and open spaces.

The council has already made a series of “strategic acquisitions” so building work can start.

They have included the purchase of properties on Bridge Street and Aire Street, to the west of the mill.

Negotiations with land and property owners in Castleford have been ongoing for almost four years.

Details of the projects were discussed at the council’s regeneration and economic growth scrutiny meeting on Wednesday (April 16).

Rachael Allington, the council’s service manager for strategic housing and regeneration, said the authority had “not been able to acquire all the buildings” but negotiations were continuing with property owners.

Council planners have already given the go-ahead for the derelict former Crimea Tavern to be demolished to the east of the mill.

Ms Allington said the council was close to agreeing a contract with a company to carry out the work and demolition should begin over the summer.

Other schemes planned for the town include the Heart of Castleford project, which involves transforming Henry Moore Square into an events space and a home for markets.

Sagar Street is also being developed to become the “key link” between the riverside and town centre.