Castleford's Tickle Cock Bridge to close while major artistic upgrade takes place

Tickle Cock Bridge is the latest area in Castleford town centre to benefit from funding to improve busy pedestrianised areas connecting the train station and the town.

The piece has been created by Yorkshire based artist Emmeline North, inspired by the heritage and natural environment of Castleford.

The artwork also includes a new poem that celebrates the heritage of the town.

The final design was put together following a series of community led workshops. The artist also worked with Castleford Academy and carried out other community engagement activity in the town.

Preparations for work to start will begin on July 4 and Tickle Cock Bridge will be closed on July 6 and 7 with alternative and diversionary routes being clearly signposted.

Access will be available again from July 8 until all work is complete, which is expected by the end of July.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We’ve had lots of positive feedback on the new mural recently installed on Welbeck Street.

"This new piece, commissioned especially for Tickle Cock Bridge, will include colourful painted designs on the walls of the tunnel, the entrance points and seating.

"This project will totally transform this busy route, creating a brighter, more attractive link to the town centre.”

The project is being fully funded by Transpennine Route Upgrade’s First and Last Mile programme, which has included upgrades to various areas around Castleford train station.

These have included resurfacing the Station Road approach, installing better street lighting, adding additional CCTV cameras to improve security, adding new planters and seating, and three new public art projects.

Rachel Blake, Sponsor for Transpennine Route Upgrade said: “We’re proud to support this fantastic new mural through our First and Last Mile programme, which is all about making journeys to and from the railway safer, more welcoming and more enjoyable.

“By working in partnership with Wakefield Council and local communities, we’re helping to create vibrant, attractive spaces that encourage more people to choose rail. It’s brilliant to see the improvements around Castleford station taking shape - and we’re excited to see the final result at Tickle Cock Bridge.”