Cat in the castle: Adorable cat found sleeping in Pontefract Castle ruins with search for owner launched

Pontefract Castle has proved to be the purr-fect home for one cat after it was found sleeping in the ruins.

Staff found the “soaking wet, covered in mud and underweight” cat sleeping in the kitchen of the ruins earlier this week, and have since launched an appeal to find its owner on social media.

Kind staff members took the cat to the vet, where they discovered that it wasn’t chipped – with the vet believing it has been sleeping rough for a while.

After a unique stay in the castle grounds, the cat is currently staying with a staff member.

Now, the team are hoping to reunite the cat with its owner.

A spokesperson for Pontefract Castle said: “If someone thinks it’s their lost cat, it would be lovely to reunite them with their owner.

"They would need to provide proof of ownership.”

However, if an owner cannot be found, staff from Pontefract Castle have confirmed that they are not looking for someone to adopt.