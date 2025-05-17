A cat rescue charity that look after strays in the Wakefield district and beyond is appealing for help to pay its vets bills

Henry’s Haven Cat Rescue saves, fosters and pays the vet bills for cats on the street who may be seriously injured or discarded by their owners.

Debbie Newsome, who established the charity, said more cats than usual had been taken in over the past few days and their vet bills had risen massively.

She set up a GoFundMe page with a target of £5,000.

One of the kittens taken in by Henry's Haven

Debbie said: “One that’s come in is injured, others are kittens – street boys and girls – and another we already had in has become poorly. There are so many cats who need help.

“We predominantly work with outdoor cats – injured males or mums having kittens in gardens.

"Their problems range from something minor like cat flu to cats who need major surgery to save their lives

"We probably do take the worst ones on, the ones who need a broken leg fixing or a broken pelvis, and if the operation fails the leg has to be amputated.

Debbie Newsome with a rescue cat

"People know we will take them so they come to us, but that comes with costs. We want to help the most desperate cats and kittens.”

The charity works all over West and South Yorkshire and has 45 fosterers that take cats and kittens in.

They are about to go to work to help a colony of stray cats living near Methley Road in Castleford.

Debbie said: “A gentleman said he counted 24 but that can easily escalate to 40 or 45.

Many of the cats are injured.

"We'll make a start on it, trapping them and bringing them in and getting them neutered.

"We are getting to a real crisis where people are leaving them in carriers or at vets or Pets at Home.

“Castleford is probably the worst area for abandonments, cats giving birth outside and males coming back with one eye.”

The charity helps to socialise cats and has built outdoor shelters and some foster homes.

Scores of volunteers keep the charity going

The idea is that they will become friendly and familiar enough with humans that they are suitable for adoption

Debbie said the main reason the problems arise is that people do not get their cat neutered.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/gknxdk-vet-bills to donate.