Castleford will be going back in time to celebrate its heritage with its popular Roman Festival later this month.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can discover the history beneath the streets of Castleford and take part in non-stop, free, family friendly activities on Saturday, May 31 from 10am-4pm.

There will be a Roman-themed market, guided tours and returning for 2025, a bespoke street theatre performance exploring a day in Lagentium, Castleford’s name in the Roman era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can also unleash their creativity at the craft workshop, where people can collaborate to build a large Roman fresco wall painting and there will be an archaeological dig where budding archaeologists can hunt for treasures while learning more about archaeology and the tools used.

Castleford Roman Festival returns on May 31.

For those interested in learning more about the town’s Roman heritage, join the Roman centurion for a guided tour around the key historical points of Castleford.

Free face painting will be available in Carlton Lanes and don’t forget to visit the library and museum which will be welcoming a host of activities for families including crafts, jewellery making and the opportunity to handle a real object from the Roman era.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: The Castleford Roman Festival has been a great success in previous years, and I hope that residents and visitors will enjoy this unique event, celebrating our heritage by having fun and enjoying the free activities and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was only a couple of months ago that more Roman coin moulds were discovered locally, which shows there’s still so much more to discover from this part of our history.

"So come along and learn all about it.”