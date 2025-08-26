Celebrate Vue Castleford’s opening with giveaways and special guests

To mark its arrival in Castleford, Vue is hosting a family event on its opening day this week.

Taking place on Thursday, August 28 from 10am and 2pm, Vue has teamed up with Castleford Tigers and Xscape Yorkshire to celebrate with a host of activities.

Visitors will be able to meet Castleford Tigers mascot JT plus a couple of the players, play the team’s rugby scoring game, and have the chance to get their hands on free match tickets.

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and F’Real milkshake samples will also be available to try. Both treats can also be found in Vue’s new retail concept within the venue, Vue Your Way, allowing customers to scan their ticket before moving freely around the food and drink area to build their big screen snacks how they wish, before paying at the self-checkout.

Chris Musgrave, General Manager of Vue Castleford, said: “What better way to mark our first day in Castleford than to partner with its fantastic local rugby team. We hope to see lots of families along to celebrate with us.

“There will be the opportunity to pose for a photo with JT and the Castleford Tigers players and we’ll also have a fantastic array of blockbusters including Caught Stealing, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and a special 50th anniversary screening of the original summer blockbuster, Jaws.

“We look forward to opening our doors and ensuring locals have the best big screen experience during their visits.”

Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape Yorkshire, added, “We’re delighted to welcome film lovers back to Xscape with the arrival of Vue.

"We know just how much the big screen has been missed in the area, and with Vue’s state-of-the-art facilities, including their new EPIC by Vue experience and VIP seating, visitors can now enjoy the latest blockbusters in truly spectacular style.

“As one of Yorkshire’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, we’re passionate about creating unforgettable days out – from high-energy activities and family dining to now, the ultimate cinema experience. Vue’s opening is an exciting new chapter in our mission to make Xscape the go-to destination for family fun, thrills, and lasting memories, all under one roof.”

Alongside EPIC, Vue Castleford will have 13 other screens, each featuring Vue’s VIP seating.