Celebrated street food event Peddler Market comes to Wakefield's Tileyard North today and Saturday

As the excitement builds for the launch of Peddler Market Wakefield at Tileyard North over the weekend, the line-up of traders and entertainment over the weekend have been announced.
By Shawna Healey
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read

Visitors can indulge in a culinary journey from a diverse range of traders with flavours from Italy, Thailand, and beyond.

Brúm Mì, Good Boy Burger, Lick Dairy Free Ice Cream, Luigi Street Food Italiano, That's Mature, Tikk's Thai Kitchen, and Yuzu Street Food will all be in attendance.

Tileyard North's onsite hospitality venues - The Yorkshire Brasserie and The Distillery Bar - will also be open during Peddler Market Wakefield.

Peddlers Market is coming to Tilyard tonight (August 18) and tomorrow (August 19).Peddlers Market is coming to Tilyard tonight (August 18) and tomorrow (August 19).
Curated by Tileyard X - live music will span the event, from DJs in the courtyard to live acts in the Carding Shed.

To celebrate the launch, Tileyard’s neighbours at The Hepworth Wakefield will be open until 9pm on Friday, August 19 with free entry from 4pm.

Free tickets will be available from The Hepworth Wakefield’s welcome desk on arrival at the gallery or can be pre-booked at hepworthwakefield.org using the code PEDDLER.

Peddler Market and Tileyard North invite the local community to join them for an unforgettable weekend from 5pm to 11pm on Friday, August 18 and between 2pm 11pm on Saturday, August 19 2023 - entry is completely free and all ages are welcome.

