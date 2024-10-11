Celebrating our volunteers: Girlguiding Whitwood Division's thanks and recognition event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Sunday 6th of October, Girlguiding Whitwood Division hosted its wonderful Thanks and Recognition Event, celebrating the dedication and hard work of our Girlguiding volunteers and young members. The event was an afternoon filled with joy, laughter, and heartfelt appreciation as we came together to recognise the incredible achievements of our leaders and young members over the past year.

Our volunteers are the backbone of Girlguiding Whitwood Division. From planning weekly activities to organizing camps and events, they dedicate countless hours to ensuring that the girls in our community have opportunities to grow, learn, and thrive. At the event, we had the pleasure of acknowledging those who have reached key milestones, including long-service awards for our experienced leaders, as well as members who have gone above and beyond in their roles and gained special awards in recognition for all their amazing work.

We were especially excited to celebrate our bronze, silver, and gold award recipients — young members who have shown outstanding commitment to the Girlguiding program. Their hard work, whether through community action, outdoor adventures, or developing personal skills, exemplifies the values we hold dear in Girlguiding.

A special mention also goes out to our volunteers who have earned county awards for their exceptional service. These volunteers were nominated by their peers for going above and beyond, and their contributions have made a lasting impact on their units and the wider community.

Members received awards during the event

The highlight of the afternoon was the heartfelt speeches given by some of our volunteers, sharing personal stories of growth, adventure, and friendship made through Girlguiding. It was a poignant reminder of the positive impact Girlguiding has on not just the girls, but everyone involved.

As Division Commissioner, I couldn't be prouder of the commitment, passion, and energy our volunteers bring to their roles. We are always looking for new volunteers to join us, and this event was a wonderful way to showcase the difference they make. If you are interested in becoming a part of our Girlguiding family, please reach out – we would love to have you on board!

Thank you to all our volunteers for everything you do. Here’s to another fantastic year of guiding ahead!

For more information or to express your interest, please contact Sam Brown, Division Commissioner of Girlguiding Whitwood Division at: [email protected] or Whatsapp: 07410229515.