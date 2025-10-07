Celebrating the glass industry in Castleford: Community invited to commemorate 'Glass in Cas'

A project has been launched to celebrate the role of the glass industry in Castleford and record the memories of people who worked in it.

Supported by a Wakefield Council Culture Grant, Castleford Heritage Trust (CHT) aims to tell the story of an industry which was a major presence for more than 150 years and provided work for generations of townspeople.

Billions of bottles were produced in the town between 1829 and the closure of the United Glass – better known as Lumb’s – works in 1983, while during the late 19th century its factories led the world in technological development and output.

The project will be led by Castleford historian David Pickersgill, who is looking to bring together a team of local people to produce a permanent commemoration of the industry and create a source of information for future generations.

Ken Oldroyd at work on a glass forming machine at United Glass in Castleford on January 28, 1983. s

CHT chief executive Lorna Malkin said: “As well as anyone with their own or family stories to tell, we are looking for people to get involved with research, writing and creating – we want this to be a genuine community effort.”

David said: “Castleford was the first place in the world where machines replaced men in bottle- making and by the end of the 19th century was producing more than anywhere else on the planet.

“We want to celebrate these remarkable, yet forgotten, achievements and also record for posterity the experiences of people who worked at Lumb’s in more recent years.”

Anyone interested in being part of the project can email [email protected], message the trust via the Queen’s Mill Facebook account, call 01977 556741 or call in at Queen’s Mill.