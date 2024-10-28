Celebrating volunteers at the Community Foundation Wakefield’s Unsung Heroes Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An amazing evening of celebration and recognition honoured the exceptional contributions of local volunteers at this year’s Community Foundation Wakefield District Unsung Hero Awards.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held in the awe-inspiring setting of Wakefield Cathedral, the prestigious event brought together local supporters, sponsors, and community leaders to celebrate Wakefield’s finest, who work tirelessly to create positive change throughout the district.

The event recognised 10 remarkable finalists, and each one was celebrated for their unique contributions to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their collective stories of dedication, resilience, and kindness stood as a powerful testament to their selfless commitment to make Wakefield District a better place for all.

Cath Horbury receiving her award with host Duncan Wood and Natalie Glover from sponsor Chadwick Lawrence.

The Cathedral was beautifully lit, and a delicious three-course meal was enjoyed by everyone, courtesy of Wakefield’s Create Café. Dan Smith of DSM Productions serenaded guests during the interval, and host Duncan Wood ensured the event ran smoothly, imparting plenty of his trademark warmth and humour.

All 10 finalists received an award and were invited onto the stage.

In an especially moving moment, Catherine Horbury was honoured with the People’s Choice Award, an accolade voted on by the public, in recognition of her enduring commitment to the disabled and vulnerable in her work at Fieldhead Hospital and with other local organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine, who has Down syndrome, is a powerful advocate for people with learning disabilities. Whether through her job as a peer support worker at Fieldhead Hospital or her volunteer roles in the community, Catherine’s positive influence is felt throughout the Wakefield district.

Jan Archbold of the Memory Action Group as the Overall Winner of this year’s Unsung Heroes Awards, for the work she does with, and the support she gives, people with dementia.

The evening reached its crescendo with the announcement of Jan Archbold of the Memory Action Group (MAG) as the Overall Winner of this year’s Unsung Heroes Awards, for the work she does with, and the support she gives, people with dementia.

After losing her husband to dementia, Jan turned her grief into a positive and created a welcoming space and service for people with the same diagnosis.

Founding MAG, she devotes her time to supporting people with dementia and their families, ensuring they never feel alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foundation extended its heartfelt gratitude to the event’s sponsors for their generous support, which made the memorable evening possible, giving special thanks go to Headline Sponsor, Prosper Wakefield, and to all guests who came together to celebrate the invaluable efforts of these selfless individuals and teams.

The Cathedral was beautifully lit, and a delicious three-course meal was enjoyed by everyone.

The Foundation’s Executive Director Lisa Milburn, said: “This year’s awards showcased the incredible selflessness, skills and strength within the Wakefield community.

"The Community Foundation Wakefield District aims to inspire even more local heroes to come forward in readiness for next year’s event, so that a brighter and more compassionate future is fostered for everyone in our locality.”

Nominations will open in Spring.