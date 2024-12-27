Express readers have shared some of their best photos with celebrities.Express readers have shared some of their best photos with celebrities.
Celebrity selfies: Wakefield folk rub shoulders with celebs including Tom Cruise and Danny Jones

By Kara McKune
Published 27th Dec 2024, 19:00 GMT
Readers have shared some of their best celebrity interactions where they managed to snap a picture with their favourite stars.

Here are 18 dazzling photos of Express readers with celebrities.

Maureen Tennant-King shared this great photo with Wakefield legend Chris Kamara.

1. Chris Kamara

Maureen Tennant-King shared this great photo with Wakefield legend Chris Kamara. Photo: Maureen Tennant-King

Carly Sharpe shared this fabulous photo of JLS star Aston Merrygold.

2. Aston Merrygold

Carly Sharpe shared this fabulous photo of JLS star Aston Merrygold. Photo: Carly Sharpe

Samantha Pierce shared this lovely photo with the iconic Su Pollard.

3. Su Pollard

Samantha Pierce shared this lovely photo with the iconic Su Pollard. Photo: Samantha Pierce

Catherine Wilkinson shared this snap with the iconic Johnny Vegas.

4. Johnny Vegas

Catherine Wilkinson shared this snap with the iconic Johnny Vegas. Photo: Catherine Wilkinson

