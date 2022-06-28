Census 2021: Wakefield’s population has grown over past decade

The census takes place every 10 years, with every household in the UK required to take part.

The latest snapshot of England and Wales was captured on March 21 2021.

Now the first results have been released – and there’s been a rise in the number of people living in Wakefield.

On census day, 353,300 people were living in the area – up 8% from 325,837 in 2011, when the last census was carried out.

This also means the population density has grown to 1,043 usual residents per square kilometre, up from 962 in 2011.

The census is crucial for the UK’s statisticians to understand how our population is changing, and plays a vital role in how our public services and government operate.

It shows the balance of men and women in the area has changed – Wakefield’s population is now 49.2% male and 50.8% female, meaning there is now a slightly higher proportion of men in the area than 10 years ago.

In 2011, people living in Wakefield were 49.1% male and 50.9% female.

It also shows the area has seen a rise in the proportion of both young children and the elderly – a decade ago the population was made up of 11.4% under-10s and 16.9% over-65s, but this had changed to 11.6% and 18.9% respectively by 2021.

Across England and Wales, the total population grew 6.3% over the past decade, from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year.

This included a 3.7% increase in Yorkshire and The Humber, where the population rose to 5,480,800 from 5,283,733 in 2011.

There were 24.7 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021, up from 23.4 million in 2011, with an average of 2.4 people in each household – the same as in 2011.

Historic populations of Wakefield:

1981: 309,886

1991: 310,915

2001: 315,171

2011: 325,837

2021: 353,300

Historic populations of Yorkshire and The Humber:

1981: 4,810,474

1991: 4,836,524

2001: 4,964,833

2011: 5,283,733