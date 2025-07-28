Channel 4 looking for participants in Wakefield for new series of Virgin Island
The hit series follows a group of people who lack any experience with intimacy as they travel to a luxury island retreat to embark on a unique hands-on course.
Channel 4 is now looking for people aged 21 and over in Wakefield, who are still virgins, to take part in its second series.
Series one participant, Dave, said of his experience: “I had an amazing time on the Island, and I’m truly thankful for the time I spent there.
"Anyone who has watched the show will have seen how much my confidence grew over the course of the series, and I can’t speak highly enough of the experts and production team for making us feel so safe and secure.
"I would wholly encourage anyone with enough courage and resilience to apply, it’s completely changed my life.”
To apply, visit: https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/doubleact/virginisland/welcome.html
