Chapelthorpe Medical Centre in Sandal to hold caring and friendship group
A Wakefield clinic is hosting a meeting for people in the community to share experiences of using local health and social care services.
By Shawna Healey
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Chapelthorpe Medical Centre Practice health champions will hold their next caring and friendship group on Tuesday April 25.
The meeting will be held at the GP surgery in Sandal from 10am to noon and feature a guest speaker from Healthwatch Wakefield.
Light refreshments will be served and all are welcome.