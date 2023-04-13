News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
4 minutes ago Drake Bell missing: Nickelodeon star reported ‘endangered’ by police
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Chapelthorpe Medical Centre in Sandal to hold caring and friendship group

A Wakefield clinic is hosting a meeting for people in the community to share experiences of using local health and social care services.

By Shawna Healey
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Chapelthorpe Medical Centre Practice health champions will hold their next caring and friendship group on Tuesday April 25.

The meeting will be held at the GP surgery in Sandal from 10am to noon and feature a guest speaker from Healthwatch Wakefield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Light refreshments will be served and all are welcome.

Chapelthorpe Medical Centre, Sandal.Chapelthorpe Medical Centre, Sandal.
Chapelthorpe Medical Centre, Sandal.
Most Popular
Read More
Shoppers warned to be vigilant as pickpocketing increases