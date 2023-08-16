My Hospitals Charity, the charitable arm of the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which serves Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury, is urging people to get behind the appeal in a bid to raise the final £750,000 for the planned diagnostic suite development at Pinderfields Hospital, before the end of the year.

This week, leaders met at Pinderfields where they pledged to help reach the target through fundraising for the £6million development as one community.

Richard Robinson, chief medical officer for Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful to have the support from faith leaders in our local community.

Faith communities come together to support the Mid Yorkshire MRI appeal.

“In recent years, Mid Yorkshire has successfully introduced several innovative projects aimed at reducing the stress and anxiety associated with acute and emergency medicine.

“The approach has been practical and holistic, minimising waiting times and making it possible for patients to see a specialist and oncologist on the same day.

“The next major project is to fund and develop a radiology diagnostic suite at Pinderfields Hospital, to improve scanning capability for all patients at the trust, improve the care of emergency, trauma and paediatric patients and take part in cutting edge research.”

Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield.

The much-needed radiology diagnostic suite will include x-ray, ultrasound and CT scanners as well as a new generation, 3.0 Tesla MRI scanner. Much of the projected cost is funded by NHS grants and the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust.

Richard said: “The remaining £1.25m needed to pay for associated training costs, supporting equipment and improve the surrounding environment to deliver our ambition to achieve an extraordinary service, will need to be raised from generous donations.”

Keith Ramsay, chair of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “On behalf of Mid Yorks I want to say a huge thank you to leaders from SKT Welfare, Ummah Welfare Trust, IMWS, One Nation, RCCL Community Centre, Sadaqah Jariyah Organisation Dewsbury, Rabeta Al Ulama Al Islamiyyah, and other local religious leaders for their continued support for our trust.

“We have a shared vision to ensure our community has access to first-rate healthcare, facilities and services and that patients in Wakefield, Dewsbury and Pontefract have the same world-class diagnostic imaging as a patient in neighbouring cities and towns.

"Having the communities collective support is invaluable.”

An MRI scan can be used to examine almost any part of the body, including the brain, spinal cord, bones and joints. They also play a crucial role in the management of patients, particularly those with cancer, heart disease and strokes.

Advanced scanning capabilities will also allow the trust to take part in cutting edge research.