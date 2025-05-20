Charlie and the Chocolate Factory comes to Wakefield Theatre Royal

A production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is coming to Wakefield.

The Wakefield West Riding Theatre Company (WWRTC) is set to dazzle audiences with its upcoming production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, running from May 21 to May 25 at the Theatre Royal.

This adaptation of Roald Dahl’s timeless tale features beloved songs like Pure Imagination and I’ve Got a Golden Ticket.

The cast includes Jack Booth and Joshua Kavanagh sharing the role of Charlie Bucket, and Daniel Fenwick portraying the enigmatic Willy Wonka.

The production is directed and choreographed by Dee Bennie Marshall with musical direction by James Greatorex.

A spokesperson for the theatre company said: “Audiences can look forward to a visually stunning production that captures the whimsy and wonder of Wonka’s world.

"From chocolate waterfalls to nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, the set design and special effects aim to transport viewers into a realm of pure imagination.

"The show combines the original score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman with beloved songs from the 1971 film, creating a musical experience that honours the story’s rich history. “Don’t miss this golden opportunity to experience a timeless classic brought to life by the passionate performers of WWRTC. Secure your tickets now and prepare for a journey into a world of pure imagination.”

Performances will take place Wednesday, May 21, Thursday, May 22 and Friday, May 23 at 7.15pm. Saturday, May 24 at 2,15pm, and 7.15pm and Sunday, May 25 at 2.15pm.

Tickets are priced at £15 and can be purchased through the Theatre Royal Wakefield’s website.