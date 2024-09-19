Chart success: Wakefield band Skinny Living achieve first Top 40 single ahead of debut album release

Wakefield band, Skinny Living will release their debut album in October.

The trio from Wakefield have officially debuted in the Big Top 40 with their single “My Blood”.

The independent indie-soul band, made up of Will Booth, Danny Hepworth and Ryan Johnston, saw the single reach number 36 in last week’s (September 13) official Big Top 40 charts.

“’My Blood’ is a battle cry, a warning call and a “song about how far we would go for the ones we love,” says lead singer, Ryan.

The chart success comes ahead of the band’s highly anticipated debut album launch next month.

"Day By Day” will release on October 11 and is produced by popular music-maker Danton Supple, whose credits include hits such as “Fix You” by Coldplay.

Since their debut over a decade ago, the Wakefield band’s streaming numbers have surpassed over 85 million streams.

The trio have also recently opened for such heavy-hitters as Busted and James Arthur - and have a quickly selling-out UK headlining tour scheduled for this October/November.

On their chart success, Skinny Living said: "We are blown away by the incredible support from our fans driving us to the top of the iTunes Charts and securing us our first ever Big Top 40 single.”

On what fans can expect from the upcoming album, the band continued: "With out debut album out on the 11th of October this couldn’t have came at a better time! This album is full of songs and story’s about the ups and downs of life for most of us these days."

To pre-order Skinny Living’s debut album “Day By Day” or to find out more about their upcoming UK tour, visit: https://skinnyliving.co.uk/