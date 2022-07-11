Cheaper parking system for Wakefield district with new app

Wakefield Council has introduced a new system called MiPermit, to allow people to pay using an app, or pay over the phone.

It will replace the Ringo app currently in use, and will cover both council car parks, and on-road parking bays.

The new MiPermit system will be 10p cheaper per parking session, as well as the usual parking fee. The cost of using RingGo is 20p per session.

Car parking will be cheaper with the new system.

Instructions on how to use the new system will be displayed on parking machines and shared on the council’s website.

However, the meters will remain allowing people to use coins, should they wish.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, said: “The council is keen to reduce costs for residents and visitors wherever possible, and this is seen as a positive step in achieving that goal at a time when the cost of living continues to rise.

“Don’t forget, we’re still offering two-hours free parking in most of our city and town centre car parks - check the tariff boards for details and always display a ticket."