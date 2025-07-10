‘Check now’: UK passport warning issued to anyone heading abroad this summer
Taking a trip abroad involves lots of planning and while checking you have your passport is important, checking its expiry date is crucial too.
In light of recent changes to passport regulations, making sure you're aware of and comply with current validity requirements is vital.
A crucial reminder about expiry rules has been conveyed on X by HM Passport Office.
Their message warns: "Did you know that some countries require your passport to be valid for several months after your scheduled return date? Check your passport expiry date today!".
Varying international regulations say that passports should ideally maintain validity for a minimum of six months beyond your intended travel period.
While a number of destinations mandate a six-month validity post-entry or departure, certain EU nations will accept three months following your planned date of exit.
There are other rules that affect the validity of your passport including ensuring that it is not damaged and that it must have at least two blank pages.
Also, if you are travelling to Europe or Schengen countries, your passport must have been issued less than 10 years before your departure date.
This rule could affect people with passports issued before September 2018 which were sometimes valid for up to an extra nine months.
More information can be found on the GOV.UK website or the website of the destination country's embassy.