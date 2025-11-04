Over the half-term break, WX transformed into a thrilling playground, offering a week of fun activities.

From eerie experiences to workshops and parties, there was something for everyone.

Families enjoyed stepping behind the curtain and into a spooky graveyard scene, complete with eerie photo opportunities, perfect for capturing those Halloween memories.

WX’s very own crazy golf course also made its debut just in time for the spooky season, a unique course inspired by iconic locations across the district, including Castleford’s Queen’s Mill, The Hepworth Wakefield, Pontefract Racecourse, and more.

A Toddler Spooky Disco was fun for the little ones, who dressed up and danced the morning away, followed by older children for the Kid’s Spooky Disco, complete with Halloween tunes.

Take a look at these photos!

