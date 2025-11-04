Halloween at WX.placeholder image
Check out these spooky pictures from WX's Halloween playground

By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Nov 2025, 10:28 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 10:29 GMT
Halloween hit Wakefield Exchange last week with lively parties and creative workshops for the whole family.

Over the half-term break, WX transformed into a thrilling playground, offering a week of fun activities.

From eerie experiences to workshops and parties, there was something for everyone.

Families enjoyed stepping behind the curtain and into a spooky graveyard scene, complete with eerie photo opportunities, perfect for capturing those Halloween memories.

WX’s very own crazy golf course also made its debut just in time for the spooky season, a unique course inspired by iconic locations across the district, including Castleford’s Queen’s Mill, The Hepworth Wakefield, Pontefract Racecourse, and more.

A Toddler Spooky Disco was fun for the little ones, who dressed up and danced the morning away, followed by older children for the Kid’s Spooky Disco, complete with Halloween tunes.

Take a look at these photos!

There was lots of spooky goings on at WX at Halloween.

1. Spooky

There was lots of spooky goings on at WX at Halloween. Photo: Tatiana Hepplewhite

Children enjoyed Halloween parties.

2. Parties!

Children enjoyed Halloween parties. Photo: Tatiana Hepplewhite

Children of all ages loved dancing to Halloween music and playing games.

3. Dancing

Children of all ages loved dancing to Halloween music and playing games. Photo: Tatiana Hepplewhite

A week full of Halloween activities.

4. Halloween at WX

A week full of Halloween activities. Photo: Tatiana Hepplewhite

