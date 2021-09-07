Child injured after being hit by car in Allerton Bywater

A child was injured after being hit by a car in Allerton Bywater this morning.

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:25 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:28 pm
Emergency services were called to Preston Lane this morning.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and child on Preston Lane. Officers attended.

"The child suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident."

Road diversions were in place.