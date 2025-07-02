Child taken to hospital after dog attack in Wakefield - police increase patrols
The incident happened on Lane Lock Road shortly after 3pm.
The child was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are continuing to trace the dog and its owner, and neighbourhood police officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area to help reassure the community."
Anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Wakefield Police online here or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250371196.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.