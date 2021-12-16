Children at Pinderfields Hospital receive generous gifts from Jack's just in time for Christmas
Children at Pinderfields Hospital have received a generous donation from Jack's Supermarket.
The supermarket, on Westgate Retail Park, provided the children with a selection of toys, games, arts and crafts as an early Christmas gift to help spread a little joy across the children's ward.
The toys will be distributed to the children and then kept on the ward for others to play with throughout the year.
Michael Ward, Store Manager at Jack's Wakefield said: "We hope the children at Pinderfields Hospital have fun playing with their new toys, they certainly deserve some special treats from Santa this year!
"This is just one way we are helping the local community over the Christmas period and hope to help many more people as well, especially those who need it most."