Children of Courage Awards 2025: Nominations open to honour the most courageous children
Founded in 2011, the YCCA has become a cornerstone of the Yorkshire social calendar.
The awards celebrate the region’s most courageous young people as well as raising valuable funds for the hundreds of charities supported through grants from the St James’s Place Charitable Foundation.
There are seven award categories open to children aged up to 18 years and nominations are invited from anyone who wants to recognise individuals who show exceptional courage, resilience, and strength.
From those born with challenging, life-limiting conditions who are excelling, despite difficulties, to young fundraisers who have been inspired to make a difference, and those going out of their way to achieve personal or sporting goals - all stories are welcome.
There’s also the opportunity to nominate a children’s charity that has made a meaningful impact and a real difference to the lives of young people in Yorkshire.
Last year’s event celebrated 10 extraordinary youngsters for their remarkable bravery and resilience, including five-year-old Freddie Macdonald, who took home the ‘Dare to Dream’ award - a new category introduced in the memory of the late Leeds Rhinos star and MND campaigner, Rob Burrow.
The star-studded 2025 Awards ceremony will take place at New Dock Hall on October 10, 2025.
The YCCA categories open for nominations are:
Fantastic Fundraiser
Sporting Superstar
Compassionate Carer
Beyond Bravery
Amazing Achievement
Dare to Dream
Children’s Charity of the 2025
For more information or to make a nomination, visit www.yorkshirechildrenofcourage.com.
The deadline for nominations July 31, 2025.
