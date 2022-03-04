Children will be on another planet at Wakefield's new play centre

Spacebound, on Westgate, will feature interactive learning and cater fir autistic children as well as babies.

Kane Crosfill says the centre will be the first of many.

He said: "We created SpaceBound to be Wakefield’s new play centre for play, interactive learning, food and drink.

Spacebound new play centre

"We are focused on being one of the the cleanest and the most fun soft play areas for children in the city

"We will be having sensory for autistic children as well as messy play sessions through the day for babies and also classes."

Spacebound Wakefield opens on Saturday, March 5.

