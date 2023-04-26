The upgrade is estimated to have cost Wakefield Council around £150,000 and is suitable for all children, from tots to teens.

Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s service director for Environment and Streetscene, said: “We’re really excited that the new play area for Queen’s Park in Castleford is now open for families to enjoy.

“The play area is accessible for children of all ages and abilities, from toddlers through to teens, with exciting and inclusive equipment to explore, climb and swing, and much more.

The new children's play area at Queen's Park in Castleford has opened.

“It also includes grassed areas to encourage free play,” he added.

“The refurbishment is part of our investment in parks and public open spaces across the district, with Thornes Park and Pontefract Park already finished and work on Vale Head Park in Hemsworth underway.”

The upgrade to the park cost around £150,000.