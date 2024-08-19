Chris 'Kammy' Kamara shows his support to Wakefield's first Inclusive Sports Festival

By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Aug 2024, 16:20 BST
Wakefield Council and Yorkshire Sport are hosting the district’s first Inclusive Sports Festival, to promote and encourage physical activity for people with disabilities.

The sporting events are part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024, an inclusive year-long celebration of Wakefield district and an invitation to enjoy 366 days of culture, creativity, and connection for everyone, everywhere.

Events will be happening at venues across the district all throughout September, with two action packed fun days at Thornes Park Stadium on Saturday, September 7 from 11am t0 2pm and Featherstone Sports Complex on Sunday, September 15 from 10am to 1pm.

The fun days will have a variety of sports taster sessions and demonstrations hosted by experts.

Wakefield resident and sporting hero, Chris Kamara MBE, is set to attend the fun day in Featherstone on Sunday 15 September to get involved and show his support. Come along to cheer him on and say hello.

Those that attend can get their questions answered and find out more about how to get involved in sports and clubs on a regular basis.

And Wakefield’s very own sporting hero, Chris Kamara MBE, will be making a special visit to the fun day in Featherstone to get involved and show his support.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We are looking forward to seeing people come together for our first Inclusive Sporting Festival. It is so important that everyone has the opportunity to take part in activities to get their bodies moving.

"This festival will break down barriers and create a welcome environment for people of all abilities to take part in and enjoy physical activity."

To find out more visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/disabilitysport

