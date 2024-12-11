Christmas flights from Leeds-Bradford airport are under threat as Swissport workers strike over pay.

Almost 50 members of union Unite working at Leeds-Bradford airport are to strike over the next two months potentially leading to the grounding of planes.

Ramp agents who are employed by Swissport are taking 16 days of industrial action from December 19 to January 4 saying their employer refused to make additional "de-icing" payments that Swissport workers in other airports receive.

The workers are predominantly employed on Ryanair flights at the airport.

The workers, whose starting pay is just £11.75 per hour, do vital tasks at the airport including moving airplanes around the terminals safely, baggage handling and operating specialised vehicles.

When the weather is particularly cold, they undertake additional "de-icing" duties at all times of day and night (beginning at 3.30am) to ensure aircraft are safe to use.

This has traditionally carried an additional £125 per month payment.

Unite say Swissport has refused to make such payments to workers at Leeds-Bradford despite it being on offer to employees at other airports.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Swissport is making millions off the backs of our members who work at all times of day and night, in all weathers, doing a tough and vital job ensuring planes are safe to use. That they are being denied this additional payment beggars belief. Unite won't stand for our members being hard done by in this way.”

Swissport recently made pre-tax profits of £10.5 million in the UK.

Unite regional officer Chris Muscroft said: "Our members literally sign paperwork that makes them accountable for all the lives on board a plane. Our de-icing trained members are out from very early in the morning and are expected to cover any delays beyond finish times.

“The strike will cause enormous disruption to flights at the airport. But this dispute is entirely a result of Swissport’s Scrooge like behaviour. This additional payment, a drop in the ocean for Swissport."

*Swissport have been contacted for comment.