The best time of the year is nearly here, and Carr Gate Garden Centre is excited to announce its brand new Christmas store will be opening next week.

Opening on September 28, the store is kicking off its festivities with its new Christmas shop sure to impress and attract visitors eager to embrace the holiday spirit.

After what can be described as a temperamental summer, customers can now immerse themselves in the magic of Christmas by exploring the store, which is overflowing with a dazzling array of decorations to suit every taste.

Exclusive to British Garden Centres, the brand new Fern Christmas range will be launched at Carr Gate Garden Centre and has everything you need to transform your home and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones come December.

Bookings are now open for its popular Christmas events. From festive feasts to magical encounters with Santa, there's something for everyone to enjoy for the perfect family day out.

To book click here

Book now for:

Christmas Dinner: Indulge in a delicious Christmas meal surrounded by the festive spirit of our team and store. Enjoy traditional favourites and seasonal delights at the garden centre with loved ones.

Breakfast with Santa: Treat the family to a magical morning filled with fun, games and tasty treats, culminating in a special visit from Santa Claus.

Afternoon Tea with Santa: Enjoy a delightful afternoon tea while Santa makes a surprise appearance to spread some holiday cheer.

Mrs Claus and Baby: Bring your little one along for a heartwarming experience filled with holiday magic.