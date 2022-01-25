Christmas tree collection service raises over £20K for Wakefield Hospice

Over 1,800 trees were collected from homes and businesses across the district

Over 1,800 trees were collected from homes and businesses across the district between January 7 and 14, with a team of over 50 staff and volunteers working hard to complete the collections.

Local residents paid £10 for a tree collection and some generously made additional donations.

Wakefield Hospice teamed up with a host of local companies including Arrow Self Drive and SB Wakefield for the loan of vans to help with the collections, and DHL to help map the routes out.

All the trees collected were delivered to Woolley Edge Christmas Tree Farm where they were chipped. The chippings are used on the farm to grow Christmas trees for 2022.

Volunteers from Rotary Clubs of Ossett, and Horbury & Ossett Phoenix, Down to Earth Florist, Minster Law, Wakefield District Housing, and many others joined Wakefield Hospice to help with the collection service.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation, at Wakefield Hospice said: “The Wakefield community has really pulled together, and we feel very proud to be a part of that.