Cirque du Soleil made Production Park home for months as Canadian training base recreated in Wakefield district

The Canadian circus troupe spent months at the South Kirkby live entertainment facility perfecting its latest show LUZIA before appearing at the Royal Albert Hall.

Technicians at Production Park were able to quickly build an identical replica of the Canadian training base in in Studio 001, one of its arena-sized rehearsal facilities.

Gerard Edwards-Webb, Director of Show Support – TSD Cirque Du Soleil said: “Production Park provided a complete end-to-end solution, which was fully aligned with our needs and requirements. Having everything under one roof was remarkable – I cannot think of another facility in the UK that could have offered solutions to all our challenges within such easy reach. In addition to enabling our troupe to rehearse in a safe, tailor-made environment, it also saved us a lot of time and money.

“Without the space and incredible facilities offered at Production Park, our team would have had to travel across the country and frequently interrupt schedules. Production Park truly provided a one-stop shop for getting our show back on the road!”

During the stay in the Wakefield district Cirque du Soleil had technical support from the park’s research and innovation centre XPLOR and the support of Backstage Academy students.

They were also fed at the park by Rockpool Tour Catering, creating more than 300 meals a day for performers and crew.

The chefs even cooked a traditional Christmas dinner for the entire troupe during their months long stay.

Lee Brooks, Co-Founder & CEO, Production Park said: “It was great to welcome our friends from Cirque du Soleil to Production Park.

"The unique nature of this global brand requires a host with specialist infrastructure, technical know-how and support. Our campus is one of the only places able to offer such services for such iconic performers, it’s what we do – from one of our arena-sized Studios and ancillary spaces to 24/7 technical support and our award-winning catering services.