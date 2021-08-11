City centre office block earmarked for flats could have two more storeys added

The four-storey Raines House on the corner Denby Dale Road and Ings Road was granted the conversion into living space in 2019, but work has yet to start.

Now the same developer, Roger Lee Planning Ltd, wants to build another two floors containing a further 12 units.

This would be eight two-bedroom and four one-bedroom apartments.

Raines House in Wakefield.

The developer says it would add around an additional six metres in height to the building.

They said: “There is an existing car park with spaces for 73 vehicles which is more than sufficient to meet the expected demand from the proposed residential units in addition to those already granted via the prior approval process.”