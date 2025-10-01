City's light switch-on planned with festive markets, live performances and illuminated trail

Light Up will return this November with illuminating events lighting up the district to coincide with the start of the festive season.

Enjoy the best of what the autumnal season has to offer with cosy, community-centred Christmas light events across the district.

Wander through festive markets where traders will be showcasing a wide range of goodies and see entertaining live performances taking place on the main stage.

There will also be delicious street food and drink, fun fringe activities from our partners before the official switch-on and illumination of the whole district.

Start the festive season in style as we light up the Wakefield District this November!

Over the three days you can see more installations than ever before across Wakefield city centre.

Light Up Wakefield returns from Friday, November 21 to Sunday, November 23.

In Wakefield, the Christmas Light Switch On will take place at 5.30pm on Friday, November 21 in the Cathedral Precinct.

Start your adventure at the Event Hub in WX (Wakefield Exchange) and pick up a free trail map to locate all the art installations appearing across the city.

Unleash your imagination at Maxime Touroute’s interactive installation ‘Let’s Draw’ where you can create designs for an ever-changing digital mural and let the Norse mythology inspired ‘Ship of the Gods’ by Heinrich and Palmer take your breath away.

Light Up 2025

Light Up Wakefield: Friday, November 21 to Sunday, November 23, Wakefield City Centre

Light Up Castleford: Tuesday, November 25, 12pm-6pm, Castleford Town Centre

Light Up Ossett: Saturday, November 29, 12pm-7pm, Ossett Town Centre

Light Up Pontefract: Sunday, November 30, 12pm-6pm, Pontefract Town Centre