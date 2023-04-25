The society has raised concerns over Penny Appeal’s controversial plan to expand its premises in Thornes Park.

Last year, Wakefield Council rejected a planning application which included a call centre to be open round the clock.

The charity has appealed the decision to the Planning Inspectorate.

Residents and Friends of CHat Parks are protesting against the proposal. Picture Scott Merrylees

Penny Appeal, founded in 2009, delivers aid to impoverished countries.

The Wakefield-based charity is seeking “flexible” planning permission to transform the former Wakefield College campus site to include offices and community facilities.

In a letter to the planning Planning Inspectorate, the civic society claims the proposal could “undermine the fundamental character” on the city’s most important park.

It says: “Every effort should be made to see that character preserved for future generations to enjoy.

“The society would argue that protecting the very essence of the park as gardens and pleasure grounds should take priority over all other matters in reaching any decision on the planning appeal.

“The park provides a precious amenity for health, exercise and recreation.

“A well-maintained park enhances the quality of life for residents and users alike.

“It should not be put in jeopardy by a misconceived business venture.

“There is no shortage of nearby business premises, either in the centre city or in the suburbs close to the motorway network.”

Thornes Park is registered as a Grade II listed historic park and garden.

The listing description refers to it as “a good example of an urban municipal park of the late nineteenth and early twentieth century where the layout survives almost intact.”

The civic society letter also states: “It is difficult to envisage how the special character of the park can be preserved if planning permission were to be given for even limited business use.

“The nature of the planning legislation would be that any permission given would be in perpetuity yet no one can predict what will happen in the future.

“This is possibly what underlies so much of the community’s concern.

“The applicant has stated that they intend to raise revenue by letting space to multiple businesses.

“It is impossible to foretell the future pressures this would impose on the park.”

The charity bought the former campus buildings five years ago and say the plan would be “mutually beneficial” to themselves and to park users.

The council’s planning and highways committee turned down the scheme last July, saying the project was “unsustainable” and “did not meet community needs”.

The plan was opposed by more than 200 objectors

The Friends of Clarence, Holmfield and Thornes Parks (CHaT) group plan to continue to fight the proposals.

Ahmad Bostan, director of marketing and communications for Penny Appeal, said: “As an organisation we have already invested a lot into Thornes Park for the community.

“There already so many different organisations benefiting from the facilities we are providing.

“Our intention has always been that this will be a facility for the whole community.”