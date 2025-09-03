Cladding to be replaced at waterfront apartments due to ‘high risk’ of fire

Cladding is to be replaced outside a city centre apartment block due it posing a “high risk” of fire.

Wakefield Council has approved proposals for work to be carried out at Hebble Wharf after a report said it would “enhance safety for all future residents, visitors, and occupants.”

G & O Real Estate Ltd plans to replace the cladding with non-combustible aluminium materials at the four-storey building next to River Calder.

A statement submitted to the local authority on behalf of the company said: “Given the high risk of external ignition to the facade of the building…the project prioritises fire safety.

“This change addresses fire hazards associated with existing cladding, significantly enhancing safety for all future residents, visitors, and occupants.

“The proposal will also likely involve changes to the insulation to ensure that it is also a non-combustible product.

“As part of these works it is likely that the new insulation will also provide an improved thermal performance to the building.”

The document said the use of aluminium would also reduce maintenance requirements.

No changes to the inside of the building are proposed.

The apartments are situated within a conservation area, close to a number of listed buildings.

The council’s conservation officer raised no concerns over the scheme, adding that it would have a “neutral impact” on nearby heritage assets.

A planning officer’s report said: “It is considered that the proposal will preserve and enhance the special character of the conservation area.”