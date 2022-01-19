Clare Lilley is the newly appointed director of Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Clare Lilley has been appointed as the new director of Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP).
She will take over the role following the retirement in March of founding director Sir Peter Murray CBE.
As director of programme at YSP, Clare has curated work with artists including Ai Weiwei, Fiona Banner, Damien Hirst, Yinka Shonibare CBE and Joana Vasconcelos.
She is active within the wider art world. Since 2012 she has curated Frieze Sculpture in London’s Regent’s Park, regularly contributes to publications, and recently appeared as an expert in the Landmark TV series on Sky Arts.
Clare also sits on the Advisory Committee of the Government Art Collection, the Advisory Group of the Yinka Shonibare Foundation and the Steering and Curatorial Groups of Yorkshire Sculpture International. She is a trustee of Art UK, London and the George Rickey Foundation, New York.
She said: “I’m honoured to have been chosen to become the second director of Yorkshire Sculpture Park and to lead the organisation through its next chapter.
Over the years, it has been a privilege to work with Peter Murray in bringing exemplary art to millions of people
"My love for YSP knows no bounds and my aspirations are of the highest order, as is my understanding of the park’s complex nature and needs.
"I’m committed to developing this incredible institution in such a way that it is both more widely recognised as a world-leader and more meaningfully than ever serves art, artists and our increasingly diverse audiences.”