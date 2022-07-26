Clarence Roars: Yorkshire’s longest running free music festival to celebrate 30th anniversary

The festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year after skipping an event in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Clarence Park Festival began in 1991 and three decades later is still attracting music lovers for the two day event.

It has been organised by Wakefield Music Collective and this year the emphasis is on musical young talent.

Kate Honeyman and Rachel Winstanley, joint event organisers said: “Wakefield Music Collective are very happy to be supporting up and coming talent.

Thousands of people are expected to turn up to Clarence Park Festival this weekend.

"We have staged numerous young band showcases at the bandstand, these stopped about five years ago due to lack of support and funding.

"However the Schools Music Education Hub is very supportive all of types of young musicians - suggesting one of the bands and the other band applied for a slot themselves."

As well as the 22 bands playing at the festival there will be DJ sets, food and drink plus charity & craft stalls.

Kate and Rachel said: “It will be continuous music from noon to 9pm each day. If you are up for celebrating the 30 years of great music with us - grab your sunglasses, rock T-shirt, glitter face paint and enjoy the best weekend-out in Wakefield this year.

“Raise your glasses for a celebratory toast and enjoy!”

This year, the headline act on Saturday will be four-piece Rock-a-Billy band Hotrod Hooliganz with popular classic rock band Gunlaw leading the line-up for Sunday.

Young bands Sooner or Later and 21st Century Liability will be opening the festival on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The festival takes place on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 from noon until to 9pm at The Bandstand, in Clarence Park, on Denby Dale Road.