Class Act: School celebrates second consecutive 'outstanding' report

Ofsted gave Lee Brigg Infant and Nursery in Altofts the top mark in all key areas - a rarity during full inspections.

Spending two days onsite in November, the inspectors published their findings this week with gushing praise for the school.

They said there was a "relentless" focus on language, meaning pupils' vocabulary developed quickly, that staff are "highly trained" and demonstrate the "highest levels of care", while behaviour was noted as "exemplary".

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top of the class....Lee Brigg Infant and Nursery School.

The report reads: "Pupils of all ages thrive in this nurturing school.

"Leaders have created a carefully sequenced curriculum for children.

"Staff bring the curriculum to life for pupils. As a result, pupils make rapid progress. They know and remember their learning well.

"Reading remains a high priority. Pupils read widely and often. A love of reading permeates the school."

The five main focus areas were all given the top available mark, including the quality of education, behaviour, development, leadership and the quality of its early learning provisions.

Sarah Gordon, the executive headteacher, said: 'We are extremely proud of the outstanding judgement. Following a full two-day inspection, we feel that inspectors really got to know our school.

"The outcome is testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff as well as our children."

Dave Dickinson, the CEO of the Waterton Academy Trust, under which the school now operates, said: "Everyone at Waterton Academy Trust is extremely proud of what has been achieved at Lee Brigg Infant School.

"The school is the epitome of excellence and an example of what can be achieved through dedication and collaboration.

"As CEO I wish to thank everyone involved in this success, those in the school, the trust support team and most importantly our wonderful children."

The school, which has more than 160 pupils enrolled, was converted to an academy in October 2015.

Prior to that, the school had received an outstanding mark in its last full inspection in 2007.