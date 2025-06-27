Classic car rally rolls in to the National Coal Mining Museum
The National Coal Mining Museum is hosting a free classic car rally tomorrow, Saturday, June 28, showcasing a stunning array of classic vehicles, from vintage icons to retro favourites.
Organised in partnership with Unofficial Yorkshire Classic Cars, the one-day spectacular runs from 10am – 4pm and will feature a dazzling display of classic cars from across the decades, delicious food and drink and people can meet with car owners and enthusiasts.
Lynn Dunning, Chief Executive Officer said: “It will be a really fun day as we welcome visitors to this unique celebration of motoring history.
"There’s something special about seeing these classic cars lined up against the backdrop of our historic colliery.
“It’s a fantastic way to bring together heritage, community, and a shared love of vintage vehicles.
"We have lots of fascinating trucks across the museum, so it’s the perfect time to explore and see some very unusual modes of transport!”
