Classic car rally rolls in to the National Coal Mining Museum

Get ready to rev your engines and take a trip down memory lane!

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Coal Mining Museum is hosting a free classic car rally tomorrow, Saturday, June 28, showcasing a stunning array of classic vehicles, from vintage icons to retro favourites.

Organised in partnership with Unofficial Yorkshire Classic Cars, the one-day spectacular runs from 10am – 4pm and will feature a dazzling display of classic cars from across the decades, delicious food and drink and people can meet with car owners and enthusiasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn Dunning, Chief Executive Officer said: “It will be a really fun day as we welcome visitors to this unique celebration of motoring history.

Classic Car Rally at the National Coal Mining Museum

"There’s something special about seeing these classic cars lined up against the backdrop of our historic colliery.

“It’s a fantastic way to bring together heritage, community, and a shared love of vintage vehicles.

"We have lots of fascinating trucks across the museum, so it’s the perfect time to explore and see some very unusual modes of transport!”