The video game team with the Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield, Counc David Jones and Annette Jones.

One to One Development Trust launched a new video game about the environment and climate change.

Our Earth Your Choice was co-produced with young people aged eight to 20 years from across the Wakefield District working with artists and developers from One to One.

The project began in December 2020 with financial support from Creative Wakefield.

Deputy Leader Jack Hemingway talking at OEYC launch.

The video game was designed to give the participants focus during lockdown and increase their knowledge and skills about the game industry as well as encouraging awareness of climate change and the environment.

Judi Alston, creative director of One to One Development Trust, said: “The games industry is the fastest growing industry in the UK and we are committed to inspiring and making opportunities for young people in this sector.

“Our Earth Your Choice is an ambitious project where we’ve taken the participants on a creative journey of developing an idea, through to design, production, implementation and release of a prototype video game”.

Participants and families came together on Saturday at One to One Development Trust’s base at The Art House to celebrate the launch of Our Earth Your Choice.

One of the volunteers involved being presented with a certificate at the launch event.

They were joined by The Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield, Counc David Jones and Mrs Annette Jones who both spoke and presented the participants with certificates.

The mayor said: “This project devised by One to One Development Trust has given them the skills and voice to convey complicated environmental messages in a fun and accessible way”.

The top-down video game has four levels where your character must improve the health of the earth by undertaking important environmental missions in the forest, ocean, desert and arctic.