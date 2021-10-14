Club’s appeal after vandals snap bespoke goalposts

The bespoke posts, which were used for children’s nine-a-side matches on the Grasmere Road playing fields in Alverthorpe, were recently snapped by yobs and Alverthorpe Juniors FC, who use the pitches, are now desperately trying to find a way to replace them.

Sarah Mellor, on behalf of the club, said: “We have been advised this has been done by local teenagers but we cannot prove this and don’t have any names to put forward.

“However, these posts were bought by the club from fundraising events has we were advised by the council they do not supply this size post.

“Due to Covid and the lockdown, it meant there was no football and we do not have the funds to buy another set of posts to replace them.

“The last two seasons have been affected due to Covid for these young children and all they want is to get back on their home pitch and play football again for their local team.

“We, as a club, are now stuck where to go with this situation.”

The club contacted Wakefield Council about possibly replacing the posts, but were told that they don’t stock the size required, but they did offer to fit standard junior or senior posts as a replacement.