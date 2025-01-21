Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coca-Cola has revealed plans to generate nitrogen at its factory in Wakefield to use in the production of soft drinks.

The company said installing a nitrogen generator facility would reduce the number of lorries delivering the gas to its West Yorkshire site.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has submitted a planning application to Wakefield Council outlining details of the proposed scheme.

Plans include installing a generation plant, to include four 3.5m-high tanks, next to the factory at Wakefield 41 Industrial Estate, in Outwood.

A planning statement prepared on behalf of the drinks giant said: “As part of the manufacturing process, CCEP use nitrogen which is delivered by tankers to the site from external suppliers.

“The proposed nitrogen generation plant will reduce the number of deliveries, with obvious environmental and cost benefits.

“The proposed plant will incorporate sophisticated systems for the detection and warning of nitrogen leaks.

“The location of the plant is within the existing site boundary, which is a fully fenced site with 24 hour operation, with access only via a security office.

“No additional measures are considered necessary.”

The document said the new facility would not add to current noise levels from the factory.

It added: “The proposals will actually create a small reduction in the number of vehicular movements to and from the site, therefore (it) will have no detrimental impact on highways.”

The West Yorkshire site, which has been in operation since 1989, is the biggest soft drinks plant in Europe.

It employs around 500 workers and produces around one third of the drinks the company sells in Britain.

The plant spans an area similar to the size of 15 football pitches and produces 420,000 cans per hour.

Its products include Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Monster and Relentless.

In September 2023, CCEP announced a £31m investment at its Wakefield manufacturing site.

The company said at the time that it would help develop a new canning line, which it planned to be operational by 2024 and capable of producing 2,000 cans per minute.

Infrastructure upgrades were also planned to optimise the factory for “future innovations” on site.