Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), which runs the bottling plant in Wakefield, has donated the money to Young Minds.

Mr Dean nominated the charity through the firm’s “Support My Cause” initiative, in honour of his granddaughter who passed away.

Last year, the business donated 8,230 volunteering hours – the equivalent of someone spending every hour of every day for almost a year – to good causes in Great Britain in 2022, as part of its commitment to supporting local communities.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) have donated £10,000 to the children and young people's mental health charity, Young Mind, on behalf of Wakefield man, Steve Dean.

And CCEP is also working to tackle food poverty by donating surplus products in partnership with food surplus partner FareShare, as well as charities and social enterprises like Community Shop, which redistributes surplus food and household products.

The business also donated almost 2.3 million drinks to charities in 2022 as part of its efforts to support households in need.

Holly Firmin, senior community partnerships manager at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) GB, said: “As the cost-of-living crisis continues to take hold, we’re more committed than ever to supporting local communities in Yorkshire and beyond, donating our time and raising funds for those who need it.

"Our partnerships with local charitable organisations play a hugely important role in this, helping us to deliver a positive, more meaningful impact on issues like climate change, packaging waste and water stewardship.

“Our volunteering programme continues to go from strength-to-strength, and it’s thanks to the many passionate people in the business who help to make this happen, as well as all of our brilliant charity partners.

"Employee engagement in volunteering is currently at its highest level ever seen in our business, with hundreds of colleagues putting their name forward, taking part in volunteering and showing their unwavering commitment to specific causes close to their hearts.”

